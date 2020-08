Phnom Penh: The government has announced the cancellation of the annual Water Festival for 2020. The event was due to be held from October 30 until November 1 in the capital.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been given as the reason for cancelling the festival, known as Bon Om Touk, which has now been stopped six times since the Koh Pich stampede saw hundreds crushed to death in November 2010.