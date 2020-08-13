Phnom Penh: There was a case of shooting between the police and drug offenders after the police attempted to arrest a number of offenders on the night of August 12, 2020 in Koh Pich.

According to reports, at least one armed man fired five shots at the police and escaped, causing panic among residents.

After this incident, Mr. Khuong Sreng, the Governor of Phnom Penh, spoke to reporters. “Once the perpetrators have fled and are being searched through security cameras and further expertise, what can we do? In order to keep the people safe in Phnom Penh and please forgive those who are living in Koh Pich area due to This problem is not the intention of the Phnom Penh Capital Administration and is not caused by the Department of Drugs, but is a crime suppression by the perpetrators. There were guns fired at us first, and on behalf of the authorities, we must join hands to crack down on this crime in order to maintain security for the people.” PPR

This morning it was reported that two suspects were later arrested.

According to the police, the Anti-Drug Department (A10) of the National Police arrested a Chinese male suspect in Chroy Changva. After arresting the man, the Anti-Drug Department (A10) of the National Police questioned him and then launched a crackdown operation in Koh Pich at a condominium on the 7th floor. Police entered the suspect’s room and arrested a Thai woman. At that time, another suspect in the room pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the police, so the police decided to shoot back.

The source added that after a brief exchange of fire, the suspects pulled out an AK47 assault rifle and went outside to rescue the accomplice, so the police asked for help from their superiors under the direct command of Mr. Khuong Sreng.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Governor, the Deputy Commissioner, as well as the Joint Police Force, including the Phnom Penh Municipal Armed Forces, the Special Intervention Force of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner, went to the scene to arrest the two suspects and bring them for questioning in accordance with legal procedures. POST NEWS