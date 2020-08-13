Battambang: On Wednesday professional police cooperated with administrative police to destroy 2 marijuana plantations and a total of 78 plants near Samdech village, Tapon commune, Sangke district, Battambang province.

Two women, Oeun Reth aged 52 and Chao Phon aged 60, were arrested cultivating the illicit crop.

The green fingered pair told police that the 78 plants were for personal medicinal use, but the authorities questioned why they needed so many.

The women later signed a contract agreeing to cease growing the plants in the future and were released without charge.

POST NEWS