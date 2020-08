Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 2:20 pm on August 13, 2020, on Street 371 in Sangkat Chak Angre Leu, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, there was a case of violence between Chinese people. It appears that a car was badly damaged and a woman passed out inside after a confrontation.

After the incident, the police went to the above location to intervene and take the perpetrators for questioning and legal action.

There will be more details later. POST NEWS