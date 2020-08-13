Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on the morning of Thursday, August 13, 2020, four more COVID-19 cases had been discovered. The latest patients are reported to be Cambodian men who had arrived from from Russia and Indonesia in July.

Meanwhile, three more patients were treated and released from hospital. Updates to follow.

Three men transited from Russia to Malaysia and arrived in Cambodia on July 19. The sixth test was made on August 12, and the result was positive.

* 26-year-old man resides in Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh

* 30-year-old man resides in Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province

* 30-year-old man resides in Sampov Loun District, Battambang Province

According to the ministry, the three men were being isolated at a training center in Kampong Speu province, and are now being treated at Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital.

The fourth man returned from Indonesia on July 23, and took his fifth test, which came back positive.

He is a 27-year-old man living in Krouch Chhmar district, Tbong Khmum province, was a passenger from Indonesia on a flight to Cambodia on July 23, 2020.

His fifth test result was positive for Kovid-19 virus on August 12, 2020, and he is currently being treated at Preah Norodom Sihanouk Hospital in Suong City, Tbong Khmum Province.

Cambodia has confirmed a total of 272 cases and treated a total of 223 cases.