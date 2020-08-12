Siem Reap: A demining Team of the Cambodian Demining Organization (CSHD) discovered some people had used explosives to make a cooking stove near their homes.

On August 10, 2020, the Mine Action Team (EOD) of the Cambodian Demining Organization (CSHD) received a request from the people of Khsach village. Ampil, Sre Noi Commune, Varin District, Siem Reap Province, who had found 13 old mortar rounds of different sizes.

The UXO’s were found on a farm and a family were seen using them as a campfire stove near their house. The CSHD team educated the people and took the old shells to destroy in a safe place.

The Mines Authority has appealed to all residents when they see landmines and unexploded ordnance, not to touch because they can cause explosions, deaths, injuries and disabilities. Report to local authorities and nearby demining operators to dismantle the munitions! KPT