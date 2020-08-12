Banteay Meanchey: On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 2:20 PM, a crane collapsed on a house, causing the deaths of five people and five others were seriously injured in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, behind the post office.

The dead and injured are so far reported to all be young women. The bodies of the victims and the injured were taken to the New Land Referral Hospital.

After the incident, local authorities went down to the above location to intervene. More details to come. POST NEWS