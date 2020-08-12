Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on the morning of August 12, 2020 that it has found two more COVID-19 cases- a Chinese who arrived from the Philippines and an American from the United States. .

According to the press release from the Ministry of Health, a 22-year-old Chinese man was placed in a hotel in Phnom Penh after traveling from the Philippines by air and arrived in Cambodia on August 9, 2020. The man is currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old American woman who came from the United States and continued to fly from South Korea to Cambodia on August 10, 2020 also tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

According to the ministry, there were a total of 25 passengers on the flight (seven females, nine males and nine children). There are 14 Cambodians, 5 Americans, 1 South Korean, 1 Vietnamese, 1 Thai, 1 (*unknown) and 2 Britons.

Twenty-one passengers with negative test results will be kept isolated for 14 days at a hotel in Phnom Penh, and three US Embassy officials were being isolated at the US Embassy in Cambodia.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of August 12, 2020, Cambodia had a total of 268 cases, of these, 220 were successfully treated.