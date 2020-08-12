Korea: Reports from Cambodians in Korea, and Korean news, say that a Cambodian man was killed in a factory in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.

The suspect, named as Mr. A in the Korean press, was caught by the police after two days of the crime.

The Namyangju Police Department in Gyeonggi Province announced on the 12th that it was investigating Mr. A, a man in his 30s of Cambodian nationality on charges of murder.

Mr. A is accused of murdering his colleague Mr. B, another Cambodian, with a weapon (thought to be a metal bar) at a factory in Namyangju, around 8 pm on the 10th.

Mr. A fled immediately after the crime, and the Uijeongbu police arrested him at a shopping district in Uijeongbu city around 5 pm on the 12th, two days after the incident.

Namyangju police, who took Mr. A into custody, are now investigating the motive.

*Social media reports from Cambodian workers say that after attackong the victim, the suspect cut his head/neck with a machine. These are unverified at the moment.