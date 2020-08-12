Kampong Cham Province: A warship wreck, along with three types of unexploded ordnance, was found in the Mekong River near Veal village, Meanchey commune, Srey Santhor district, Kampong Cham province.



After receiving the report from the local authority on the morning of August 12, 2020, Mr. Un Chanda, Governor of Kampong Cham, accompanied by the Governor Deputy Provincial and relevant officials inspected the location of the wreckage. Police are now stationed around the area area until all ammunition is safely removed.



At the same time, the provincial governor also called on the people not to go fishing in the restricted area, because it can endanger life at blow up at any time.



It should also be noted that recently, Sophearoth Development Enterprise has been pumping out sand in the area. When the sand was delivered to Phnom Penh, AK57 bullets, 60mm shells and an 80 mm shell were discovered. Local authorities and relevant professional officers, including CMAC officers and a team of divers based in Kampong Chhnang province, came to dive to inspect the pumping site. At a depth of 19 meters, experts found the shape of a wrecked ship (*most likely from the early-mid 1970’s). NKD