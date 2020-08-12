Preah Sihanouk: A group of Chinese men defrauded another Chinese national of more than $64,000 dollars after drugging the victim.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police later arrested the suspects.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin said on August 11, 2020 that the incident occurred on August 2. After receiving a complaint, specialized forces launched a search and arrested the four suspects on the night of August 9, 2020.

According to the General Commissioner, the four suspects put some sort of anesthetic in the beer of the victim and then tricked the victim into sending money through his WeChat account totalling $ 64,890.

The victim was named as Lie Hua Sen, male, 39 years old, working in construction. The four suspects were identified as 30-year-old Wang Bin, 21-year-old Li Zhi Shun, 44-year-old Zhou Wei You and 23-year-old Pei Quay.

The four suspects are currently being held in custody at the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate.