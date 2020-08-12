Siem Reap Province: A large rose tree growing in the Angkor area controlled by the APSARA Authority was stolen by unknown people. Authorities have promised to search for the culprits to be arrested and punished according to the law.

This shocking incident was discovered at 9:30 AM on August 11, 2020 at Kok Bakheng, Group 6, Trapeang Ses Village. Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap.

According to the reports the rosewood tree with a central section more than 3 meters long was taken, leaving just the stump and treetop behind.



On April 16, 2020, four rosewood trees were also stolen from the same area, but the APSARA Authority has not yet found those responsible. NOKORTHOM