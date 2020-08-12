Crime FEATURED Latest 

29 Chinese Kidnappers Arrested In PP Hotel

Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie at 12:30 pm on August 12, 2020  went to a hotel called Kandal Suan in Chaktomuk Sangkat, and arrested many Chinese people for kidnapping offenses. 

Lt. Gen. Rath Sreang, Deputy Commander of the National Gendarmerie and Commander of the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie, said that forces detained 29 Chinese nationals, including 3 women.

The operation took place after authorities received information that the suspects were involved kidnapping of Chinese nationals, and police rescued three victims.

 Currently, the Phnom Penh Military Police is questioning the suspects to build a case according to the procedure. NKD

