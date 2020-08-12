Preah Sihanouk: On August 11, 2020 at 18:30, on National Road 4 between km 211-212 in Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province, a traffic accident when a container truck hit three vehicles and then another hit four motorcycles .

The accident was caused by a FUSO truck with license plate Preah Sihanouk 3A-7073, of SP Mom Samphos Company. The driver was Keo Sao Phi, male, 33 years old from Kampong Speu province who was heading from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh. The truck hit:

1: White Ssangyong car with license plate Phnom Penh 2W-9934 transporting workers.

2: White Ssangyong car with license plate Phnom Penh 2Z-4198 transporting workers.

3: Gray LEXUS RX330 with license plate Preah Sihanouk 2B-6918.

Moments later, an other container truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3D-6269, driven by an unidentified man heading from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh arrived at the scene, swerved to the left and hit 4 motorcycles that had stopped to look at the first traffic accident.

1: Black WAVE motorcycle Phnom Penh 1U-6013.

2: Black HONDA C125 motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1DE-2951.

3: Black HONDA C125 motorcycle without license plate.

4: Black HONDA C125 motorcycle without license plate.

The accident resulted in 1 death and 29 injuries, 22 females (8 seriously, 6 females). The driver of the FUSO was brought to the Prey Nob District Police Inspectorate for questioning. The driver of the other truck escaped the scene. AREY