Kratie Province: At around 4:00 AM on August 11, 2020, a black Highlander car with license plate Phnom Penh 2C-1408 carrying luxury wood crashed, causing man to die.



According to the information from the people at the scene, it is said that the driver fell into a ditch at O ​​Bek Chan point, Changkrang commune, Chit Borey district, Kratie province.

A source familiar with the vehicle said that the vehicle belonged to a well-known trader named, who had been involved in the illegal timber business for a long time.

The same source said that members of the trader’s group drive at high speed when transporting illegal timber. NKD (Warning- images of scene) AREY