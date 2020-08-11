Phnom Penh: Police arrested a suspect after an attempt to seize a citizen’s mobile phone failed.

The incident happened at 10:29 pm on August 10, 2020 on Street 80 behind Wat Chum Dam Dek in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district.

At first, a man went to eat with friends on Street 80. While eating, the friend of the above man borrowed his iPhone 7, when suddenly, an unidentified suspect, about 30 years old, snatched it and tried to escape. The victim knew how to do taekwondo, and pulled a few moves, causing minor injuries to the suspect, who was then handed over to the Srah Chak police station for questioning and legal action. POST NEWS