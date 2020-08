Kampong Chhnang: At 8:35 pm on August 10, 2020, a woman was arrested by police in Tuol Kralanh village, Kampong Chhnang province.

The woman named as Sorn Kunthea, a 30-year-old, lives in a rented house in the commune where the incident took place.

She is said to have beaten her son, aged 10 and daughter aged 8, and stabbed their feet with a needle.



Police are now pursuing legal proceedings against the mother. Images: POST NEWS