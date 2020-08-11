Phnom Penh: A Vietnamese woman (originally reported to be Chinese) tied a blanket to escape through a hotel window, but a Chinese suspect woke up and used a razor to cut the rope. She fell from the sixth floor, causing serious injuries. Immediately after the shocking incident, the specialized police force and local authorities led the force to intervene, arrested 3 Chinese suspects and released two victims, one of whom was a Vietnamese woman. The seriously injured woman was rushed to Calmette Hospital for treatment. The Chinese male victim, suffered body injuries as the suspects tortured him to extort money.

The abduction of Vietnamese women and Chinese man happened at 10:30 am on August 11, 2020 at the Rumduol Grand Hotel in Room 603, 6th floor, along Street 174 in Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources from the Daun Penh District Criminal Police, before the incident, local authorities received information from residents reporting that a person fell from the sixth floor of the Rumduol Hotel.

Daun Penh district police immediately arrested six people for questioning, and as a result, found three suspects who committed the crime of detaining and torturing people to extort money.

According to the official, the two victims were NGUYỄN THỊ HOÀI THƯƠNG, a 32-year-old Vietnamese woman, and G CHEN, a 32-year-old Chinese man. As for the three suspects, the authorities are questioning them without confirming their identities, only knowing that they are Chinese.

According to sources from Daun Penh district authorities, this case is a case of kidnapping, because after arresting the three Chinese suspects, they admitted that they had indeed kidnapped the victim. When she tried to sneak through the window, they used a razor to cut the rope, causing her to fall from the sixth floor, seriously injuring her.

Daun Penh District Authority said that in the above operation, led by the Daun Penh District Governor and the Daun Penh District Inspector, decided to temporarily close this hotel.

Three Chinese suspects were handed over to the district police for questioning. NKD