Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on August 10, 2020, that it has found 3 more cases of COVID-19 imported from Indonesia. Two more patients were also treated and have left hosptal.

The recent detected cases were in two men aged 26, and another aged 23. All are from Tbong Khmum province.

The ministry said the three men were passengers from Indonesia on a flight to Cambodia on July 23, 2020. They were sent to Tbong Khmum Provincial Referral Hospital on August 4, 2020 and a fourth test on the 13th day of their isolation came back as positive.

All three patients are currently being treated at Norodom Sihanouk Referral Hospital in Tbong Khmum, Tbong Khmum Province.

Separately, those who were treated include: 28-year-old man from Phnom Penh and a 32-year-old man from Battambang province.

The two men, who were passengers on a flight from Russia received two negative test results and were allowed to leave Chak Angre Center.