Phnom Penh: A woman drove a Prius car at high speed and hit a motorcycle-trailer, causing a man to be seriously injured and sent to the hospital at 11:20 pm on August 9, 2020 near the railway line in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw the moto-trailer without a license plate, driven by a man in the direction from west to east, when the Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AI-9144, driven by a woman and another female passenger came at high speed from east to west, crashing into the moto. The car driver tried to escape from the scene and drove on for about a kilometer, then swerved and crashed into a ditch. The female driver was then arrested..

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the Phnom Penh Municipal Road Traffic Police to store the vehicles at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement later. NKD