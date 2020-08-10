Svay Rieng: A woman was beaten to death by her husband who struck her with a bamboo pole at 6:30 pm on August 9, 2020 at Leak Reachea village, Kampong Chak commune, Svay Rieng Province.

According to the Svay Rieng provincial police report, the assailant, a 38-year-old male (husband), took the bamboo pole to Mao Nen, a 32-year-old woman (his wife), hitting her in the back of the head, killing her on the spot.

According to the report, the assailant then escaped. He was reported to have been drinking alcohol and got into a jealous rage. Authorities are searching for the man to arrest him. AREY