Phnom Penh: A Nissan X Trail was badly damaged after hitting a central divider at 1:20 pm on August 9, 2020 along National Road 5 in Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

The car, with license plate Phnom Penh 2AX8231, was driven by a man with his wife as a passenger.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, the car was driving along National Road No. 5 in a south-to-north direction. It hit the concrete, causing more damage to the car than the divider.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived to measure the car and took it to the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office to deal with the procedure later. POST NEWS