Phnom Penh: A man drove a Mazda car at high speed, over steered and a central divider, causing severe damage at 12:40 AM on August 9, 2020, along Street 271 in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the Mazda with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI 4422 was seen traveling from north to south at high speed when it arrived at the scene. The car smashed into the concrete divider, causing one wheel to fall off.

Fortunately the crash did not cause any injuries, while the driver got out of the vehicle and escaped from the scene.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene to contact the traffic experts of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to lift away the car and keep it, waiting for a solution later. NKD