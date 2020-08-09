Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on August 9, 2020, issued a press release on 2 new cases of COVID-19, and 2 other cases which have been treated.

1. A 27-year-old Cambodian woman, a member of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces, fromTakhmao City, Kandal Province, who had returned from Mali. The patient is currently being treated at the Victory Hospital in Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

2. A 41-year-old Canadian woman, accompanied by a son and a daughter, who traveled from Ubekiztan via Dubai and resumed her flight from South Korea to Cambodia on August 7. Positive results were obtained and the patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh. (More details on flight to follow)

A Cambodian man aged 30 from Kampong Cham province, and a 29-year-old man from Ratanakkiri province who were traveling from Pakistan on a flight from Malaysia to Cambodia, both received negative test results and were released from the health center inChak Angre, Phnom Penh.

As of August 9, 2020, Cambodia has discovered a total of 248 patients (49 women and 199 men), with 217 patients (46 females and 171 males) making full recoveries and a total of 31 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals.