Chinese Woman Seriously Injured After Hit & Run

Phnom Penh: A Chinese woman was seriously injured when speeding car crashes Walk on the sidewalk. The driver was identified by witnesses at the scene as a young woman, but she fled the scene.

The incident happened at 2:00 AM on August 9, 2020. Located along Northbridge Road in front of a Chinese shop, around 100 meters south of Phsar Dei Huy flyover In Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. After the incident, the Chinese woman was taken to the hospital while the perpetrator, whose identity is not yet known is being sought. KPT

