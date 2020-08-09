Mondulkiri: At 8:30 am on August 8, 2020, under the direct supervision of Mr. Eang Sokun, Deputy Prosecutor of Mondulkiri Provincial Court, the Immigration and police forces jointly inspected the Mondulkiri Hotel in Chambok Village, Sangkat Spean Meanchey, Sen Monorom City, Mondulkiri Province.

74 rooms were searched and 2 rooms were locked and could not be accessed. In the 74 rooms, the experts found 22 Chinese people (19 without passports/visas).

34 computers-

6 laptops

9 units of something (?)

Unused SIM cards (Metfone 120) (Cellcard 8) (No logo 44)

23 computer keyboards

15 rollers (?)

7 Wi-Fi routers

135 mobile phones (8 new, not yet used, 127 are in use). POST NEWS

*It is not yet clear quite what they were doing, and what charges they will be facing. Details to follow