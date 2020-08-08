Phnom Penh: A woman driving a Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY-1882 drove through a traffic light too fast swerved to avoid a man riding a black Honda Click motorcycle with license plate 1-1995, and then swerved, hitting a man reading a newspaper sitting on a tuk-tuk, the car continued and only came to a stop after hitting a street light pole, causing damage.

Two people were slightly injured and were taken to a private hospital. The incident occurred on August 8, 2020 at the Wat Langka traffic light on the corner of Sihanouk and St. 51, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

Troeung Kimleang, 29, a resident of Kratie province, was named as the driver of the Prius, who told police that before the incident, she was driving on Sihanouk from west to east when the traffic light turned red. A man driving a Honda Click motorcycle with a police license plate crossed the road on Route 51 in a north-south direction. The car swerved and hit the tuk tuk parked on the sidewalk. The woman driver was not injured and did not escape.

Phnom Penh Municipal Traffic Police Office came to inspect the scene and said the car was driving recklessly and was speeding. PPR