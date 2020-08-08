The following is from a Go Fund Me page, for the late Irish artist and co-founder of Tribe Art Gallery Siem Reap, which hopes to raise funds for future aspiring artists in Cambodia. CNE neither endorses or verifies this appeal as genuine, but several readers have vouched for its authenticity. Terry McIlkenny passed away in Siem Reap on July 20.

Hello. Terry McIlkennys passion in life was helping others reach their dreams.

He helped countless people get into university, get a better job, reach their goal and above all be happy. His energy was enormous and will still carry on through others forever.

This “Terry McIlkenny” fund will go on helping others with their education.

Project 1. We have promised to get our friends son, Bunheng through high school and into university. Like many Cambodian mothers, Maridet has worked long and hard hours so she can pay his school fees, now it’s time for Mr. Terry to help them. We will pay 100% of his school and university fees so he and his family can have a better life.

Project 2. A visual arts scholarship will be set in Terry’s name at Phare Ponleu Selpak, which is an internationally renowned art school. The scholarship will be a full 3 year program which will include, -all tuition fees -accomadation -food -art materials -paid internship.

A new visual artist will be created every year who will fill the world with art. I’d like to raise &56.000, sounds a lot but it’s £1000 a year for every year this amazing man was with us. He was the sun in my sky, my everything, please help me honour his memory and keep his enormous emery alive FOREVER.

