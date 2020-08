Kampot: Preliminary reports say at 9 am on August 8, 2020, there was a fire in a gas station in Trapeang Thom village, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province. Fire trucks were intervening at the scene.

The cause is not yet known. More details to follow.

UPDATE: The fire was put out by firefighters before it spread to other property. Nobody has been reported injured at this time. KPT