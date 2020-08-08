Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on August 8, issued a press release on 3 new cases of COVID-19 virus.

According to the press release, three Cambodian men, aged 24, 26 and 27 years old, are from Kampong Chma and Kampong Chhnang.

The three men traveled from Pakistan via Malaysia to Cambodia, and took a second test of the 7th day of isolation in a High School in Phnom Penh. They were sent to Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh for treatment.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old Cambodian man from Kratie province, who was traveling from Indonesia to Cambodia, was given the all clear after a second negative result. and was allowed to leave Chak Angre Health Center,

On August 08, 2020, there have been a total of 246 cases of the coronavirus in Cambodia (47 females and 199 males), of which 215 have made full recoveries. A total of 31 people are currently undergoing treatment.