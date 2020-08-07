Phnom Penh: A security guard at the Swelgamen Garment Factory told reporters that gunmen had broken into several factory premises for two days in a row, causing panic among workers and security.

The gunman opened fire on the garment factory for two days in a row- on the morning of August 6 and the morning of August 7. Security guards then reported to the authorities.

Immediately after receiving the above information, the Stung Meanchey III Police Force and Meanchey District Armed Forces went to the scene at Damnak Thom 3 Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey III, Khan Meanchey to investigate.

At the scene, Meanchey district military officers revealed that there were 17 holes in the galvanized steel wall and shots ricocheted off the stone wall, into the factory premises. The weapon could have been a steel ball bearing gun fired at a distance of about 15 meters from an apartment building behind the factory. It is not known why.

Meanwhile, the military police and Meanchey district police will continue investigating the incident. RASMEI