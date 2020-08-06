Phnom Penh: The draft law on public order may prohibit citizens from making a noise after 10 pm.

Mr. Ouk Kimlek, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Interior gave an example that if people have a gathering to drink, sing and dance after 10 pm and become a nuisance to the neighbors, the authorities will go down issue a first warning. However, in case of repeat offenses, the authorities will take further action as stipulated in the law.



Speaking to the media recently, the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Interior explained: “The draft law stipulates that the people must do (…) by 10 pm, no more than this. But if in a special case, such as a wedding or a big gathering, something that needs to be sung and danced beyond 10 pm, they can report to the authorities to help not to hurt the neighbors.”



Chapter 4 of the Draft Law on Public Order, Part 1, which deals with “quietness” in Article 16 states: Activities that disturb the tranquility are prohibited, for example: A. The use of loud noise can disturb others. B. The use of loud words “Doing business causes loud noises to disturb others.”

Article 17 also states: “Any noise that disturbs others must be stopped from 12 noon to 14 pm and from 22 pm to 5 am, except with the permission of the authorities.



Mr. Ouk Kimlek stressed that when the law comes into force, citizens can report it to the authorities if anyone makes a noise they find extremely annoying beyond 10 o’clock at night.

In the past, some people caused noise to others by playing music, singing, dancing, and revving motorbikes and cars at night.

The draft law is now being reviewed and debated. THMEY

*Other chapters of the draft law involve nighttime alcohol sales and appropriate dress styles for men and women.