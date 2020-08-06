Phnom Penh: A large tree collapsed, seriously injuring a woman on Kampuchea Krom. The tree collapsed at 2 pm on August 6, 2020 at the west end of traffic light along Kampuchea Krom Boulevard in Sangkat Mittapheap, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

Sources said that before the incident, there was no rain or strong wind, but suddenly a large tree collapsed, causing large branches come down on a pink Suzuki motorcycle with the license plate Phnom Penh 1BZ-5423.

A woman who was traveling along Kampuchea Krom Boulevard from west to east was seriously injured and sent to the hospital immediately. After the incident, Phnom Penh Capital Hall sent a team to cut the downed tree from the road to avoid traffic jams. MCPN