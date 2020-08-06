Phnom Penh: Two Chinese nationals were arrested for kidnapping another Chinese man by Chamkar Mon District Police on August 4, 2020 at 21:30 at Chheo Phay Jing Chia Market in Chinese Market near Koh Pich, Street No. 78 Group 78, Village 14, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The victim TANG DEWEN, male, 20 years old, Chinese, is a tourist living in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh,

The suspects were named as Fang ShiQi, 43 years old, living in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, and Zhang Song, 44 years old, living on Street 51, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Before the incident, the victim went to eat at the scene and taken by the suspects and four other accomplices, who put the victim into a room and called the victim’s brother. The victim’s brother handed over 14,000 yuan ($2000) to the suspects and reported the incident to the Anti-Drug Department.

At 00:30 on August 5, 2020, the police of the Anti-Drug Department in cooperation with the police of Chamkar Mon district arrested the two suspects and freed the victims, while the other suspects escaped.

The suspects are currently being held at the Chamkar Mon police station for further investigation. NKD