Sihanoukville – A beer truck driving up a steep slope overturned on the road near Angkor Khleang Leu Brewery in Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville at around 10:30 am on August 6, 2020.

According to the people at the scene, it was very fortunate that there were no casualties. This road is very steep at the point up to National Road 4, which is dangerous. (Pictures from citizens-Huy Bunleng)