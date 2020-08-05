Phnom Penh: On the morning of August 5, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release saying two more cases of COVID-19 had been discovered, and two patients who had made recoveries.

The statement said that the two new cases were a Cambodian man (recently returned from Pakistan) and a Kazakh national. Both were imported cases.

The 34-year-old Cambodian man lives in Prek Thmey Village, Prek Thmey Commune, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province. On August 4, 2020, his second test was positive, and he was admitted to Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

The man was traveling from Pakistan on a Malaysia Airlines flight to Cambodia and had been screened at 100 Borey Centers in Phnom Penh.

A 42-year-old Kazakh woman traveling from Kazakhstan on a flight from South Korea to Cambodia on August 3, 2020, and is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The flight had a total of 29 passengers (12 women, 13 men and 4 children), including 16 Cambodians (6 women), 2 Koreans (1 woman) and 3 American women, 2 Vietnamese (1 woman), 3 Kazakh (1 woman), 1 Chinese man, 1 Pakistani man and 1 Canadian man. Passengers with a negative test results are being isolated at a hotel in Phnom Penh.

A Cambodian woman and an American women (at US Embassy) being treated had negative test results.

This raises the total to 243 detected cases and 202 recoveries.