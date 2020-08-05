Crime FEATURED Latest 

Finn Arrested For Over Stay And Accommodation Debts

Siem Reap: At 3:00 pm on August 4, 2020, the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement visited PACKGODA Guesthouse/Hostel in Stung Thmey Village, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City, and brought a foreigner for questioning at the office.

JESPER WILLIAM MALIN, born on 24-08-1980, is a Finnish national staying at the above guesthouse. He entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on 26-10-2019 via Cham Yeam International Border Gate to find work.

His visa expired on 26-05-2020 and he said he had no budget to pay for a renewal or accommodation (still owes $ 400 to the guesthouse). He was tested for COVID-19, with a negative result.

Currently, the authorities have sent him to the eviction preparation office in Siem Reap to proceed with the procedure. MCPN

