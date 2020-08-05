Preah Sihanouk: On the afternoon of August 5, 2020, police announced Xie Mohai, a 35-year-old Chinese man had been charged for robbery of Huang Jie, a 30-year-old Chinese woman living in a rented house in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville

Police detained the Chinese suspect for aggravated theft (violence with a sharp knife) of $ 6,000 at Room 8223, Sito Hai Kang Hotel, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province On July 19, 2020 at around 12:00 noon (it’s not clear whether he took the money, or just demanded it).

UPDATE: Later reports say that the man forced the victim to top up her mobile phone with 10,000 yuan ($1,440), then t took the victim’s mobile phone and fled. Later the suspect later sent another 18,000 yuan (nearly $2,600) from the victim’s phone to his male friend named Yeang Ping. The suspect then threw the phone in the trash and disappeared on July 19, 2020

The suspect confessed that on July 19, 2020, he called the victim for a massage at the Situ Hai Kang Hotel and then used a sharp knife to threaten to rob her of $ 6,000.

The suspect is being held at the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate for questioning and processing. AREY