Phnom Penh: A Chinese national fell from a building and died instantly at 10.30 pm on 4 August 2020 at The Penthouse Condo, along Sothearos Street, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, the boy, aged about 10-13 years old, was a foreigner (no more details). UPDATE: Police later confirmed the identity was LIN BINGYI, 20 years old, a Chinese national, who appeared to look much younger. There have been no details on whether this was suicide or murder. NKD

According to security sources standing guard at the location, the victim suddenly fell from the sixth floor building and died tragically. The reason for the fall is unknown.

Authorities did not confirm any details to the media. NKD

Updates to follow