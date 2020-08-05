Thailand: Nearly 30,000 packs of cigarettes were seized in Chonburi after a Thai man smuggled them out of the Sa Kaeo border area.

According to some Thai websites, on the evening of August 4, 2020, the Thai Customs Force cooperated with the Thai police force in Village 4, Nong Preu Commune, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, Thailand after receiving a report on smuggled cigarettes.

Prior to the operation, Thai authorities received information that a suspect was transporting cigarettes across the border from Cambodia. The tip-ff said the illicit goods were transported in a white Toyota car with license plate number Srah Keo 7764 covered with old clothing and had been hidden in a rented house in Chonburi province.

During the search of the rented house, the police found a total of 25,500 packs of tax evaded cigarettes, which could cost about 12,080,730 baht (over $387,000) and arrested a suspect named Pao Vongwien, a Thai national. KPT