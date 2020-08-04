Phnom Penh: A baby was found dumped on the night of July 2 (*probably a mistake in the source and actually August), in a garbage pile in front of a garment factory near Kramuon Market on National Road 2, Prek Talong 1 Village, Chak Angre Krom Sangkat, Meanchey District .

The couple who found the child have asked for permission to legally adopt.

Neighborhood council members said that according to the lady, before the incident, she and her husband came to sell from a food cart, and while her husband sat down to eat with friends nearby, she saw a CINTRI worker collecting garbage. Suddenly she heard the babycrying, and he was found in the rubbish. Out of pity she picked her up, took care of her and informed the local authorities.

The same source said that on the morning of August 4 , the couple took the baby to the hospital for a checkup .

After the checkup, the baby was found to be in good condition, but one ear was infected, but doctors will continue to monitor. NKD