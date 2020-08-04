Pursat: Two men were killed on the spot after they attempted to dismantle an unknown type of munition, causing an explosion at 2:30 pm on August 3, 2020 in Dey Krahorm village, Anlong Reap commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province.

Veal Veng District Police Inspector Colonel Theang Leng said by telephone that the two victims were Yang Ry, 39 years old and Nget Tra, 20 years old. Both of them live in the commune where the incident took place.

Veal Veng District Police Inspector said that it is not known why the men were taking apart the munitions.

After the incident, the Veal Veng District Police, in cooperation with the Anlong Reap Administrative Police Station, arrived at the scene to examine and handed over the bodies to relatives.

The Veal Veng District Police Inspector appealed to the people when encountering any kind of unexploded ordnance, please do not touch and report to the authorities. RASMEI