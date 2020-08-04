Svay Rieng Province: An elderly woman was murdered on the evening of August 3, 2020 in Trapeang Phlong village, Doung commune, Romeas Hek district.

Another teenage girl was seriously injured after a man looking for his wife attacked them with a farming blade.

A man named Seng Tith, 37 years old, a farmer living in the village was arrested.

The victim was 75-year-old Hing Yim, a farmer, and her seriously injured granddaughter, 13-year-old Pen Rey, lived near the suspect’s house.

Prior to the incident, the suspect went to find his wife at the victim’s house and, when the victim replied that she had not seen her, the suspect became very angry and pulled out a blade, and cut her, causing her to die when she was sent to the health center in Doung commune. The you girl was cut on her cheek and left index finger, causing serious injuries, and was taken to Svay Rieng Provincial Hospital.

WARNING images of scene AREY