Sihanoukville: A staff member at a resort went missing all night and was found floating in the sea in front of the resort where he worked.

The body was found floating in the sea at 8:20 am on August 3, 2020 at about 150 meters from the beach in front of Moon Light Resort in Koh Rong Samloem village. Sangkat Koh Rong Samloem.

The body of the victim was named Saing Chhoeun, male, 19 years old, an employee of Resort Moon Light,.

According to a report from the authorities, prior to the incident, at 8:20 a.m. on August 3, 2020, the Koh Rong City Police Inspectorate and the Administration Post Force, with the cooperation of the resort owner, found body floating off the beach.

The resort manager confirmed the identity of the deceased.

The body was packed and police are waiting for the weather to improve so that it can be transported to the mainland for further forensic examination by technical and scientific police officers. NOKORTHOM