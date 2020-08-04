Phnom Penh: A man driving a car (who was suspected of being drunk and disobeying traffic laws) hit a dividerm causing the car to overturn at 3.30 am on August 4, 2020 along Street 271 near Chea Sim Samaki School in Sangkat Stung Meanchey 1, Khan Meanchey.

According to eyewitnesses, prior to the incident, a white Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2E-8017 was seen at high speed before it hit the divider and overturned. The driver crawled out of the car, and suffered minor injuries. After the accident, the vehicle was stored at the Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for a solution later. NKD