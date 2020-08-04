Phnom Penh: A Chinese man with a gun ran across the street and was arrested by the police Phnom Penh.

The man said he grabbed a pistol from a group of suspects who kidnapped him, after being interrogated at 8:30 pm on August 3, 2020 at the corner of Street 200 and Street 63, Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. Daun Penh.

Police immediately took the Chinese man to the inspectorate for questioning. After interrogation, the Chinese man revealed that he had been abducted by a group of more than 10 Chinese people, who were demanding $ 250,000 for his release, and took him to a hotel in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.

He said he stole the gun from them and managed to escape. Authorities confirmed that after checking the situation, the force cooperated with the Sen Sok District Inspectorate, and went to the hotel on the same day at 10:00 pm.

Apparently, the group of Chinese suspects had fled at 8:50 pm before the police arrived (viewed through security cameras in the hotel) and left behind a Starex car.

Authorities say the Chinese man, who was arrested with a pistol, was found to have been beaten and tortured. Authorities stated that the victim and unknown brand pistol (with 4 bullets) and a silver Starex car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-1350, were handed over to the police in Sen Sok district for further investigation. MCPN