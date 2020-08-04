Phnom Penh: LYP Group’s first and only Garden City Water Park in Cambodia in Phnom Penh’s Chroy Changvar district will be inaugurated in mid-August 2020. This is according to the announcement from the company on August 4, 2020.

This huge Garden City Waterpark was built on 6 hectares of land in the new satellite city development area of Oknha Ly Yong Phat in Sangkat Prek Ta Sek, Khan Chroy Changva, about 18 km from Phnom Penh, next to Phnom Penh Safari World.

Garden City Water Park, has seen investment from LYP Group of more than 55 million US dollars.

Garden City Water Park, built by the British company White Water Group, is larger than Thailand’s Cartoon Network water park, and will be the third largest in ASEAN after Malaysia’s 32-hectare Sunway lagoon and Thailand’s 18-hectare Ramaynak.

Mr. Seng Ngoc, CEO of LYP Group, said that the development of Garden City Water Park will provide Phnom Penh with an international standard water park and recreation area.

Features of the first large water park in Cambodia include an artificial sea, 3-and-a-half meters high waterfalls, high water slides, water dances, play areas built in the style of Angkor, with Apsara, Bayon, Angkor Wat mixed with modern style from Europe and America. PROPERTYAREA