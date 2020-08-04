Phnom Penh: On August 4, 2020, Mr. Mao Sina, Investigating Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, issued an order to detain two accused persons (a Bangladeshi man and his Cambodian wife) charged with illegally recruiting Bangladeshi workers for exploitation in Phnom Penh on February 2, 2020.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Protection of Minors Department said that following a complaint from four people representing sixteen Bangladeshi victims, on July 30, 2020, specialized forces arrested the husband and wife.

MOHAMMAD JAHNGIR, 35 years old, from Bangladesh is Director of CEB BIC CIES CO, Lld. Thmor Koul Village, Sangkat Choam Chao, Khan Por Sen Chey and his wife Mam Sokhom, is 27 years old.

MOHAMMAD JAHANGIR as the director of the company, promised to find a job for the victims, earning $ 450 per month and a one-year work visa along with accommodation. Before leaving Bangladesh, MOHAMMAD JAHANGIR asked the victims to pay $ 3,000 each for airfares and visa and fraudulently made EMIGRATION CLEARANCE CARD issued by the Ministry of Labor of Bangladesh to the victims.

Upon arrival in Cambodia, each victim paid an additional $ 500 and passports and given Tourism (VISA-T) only. MOHAMMAD JAHANGIR then arranged for the victims to work on construction sites in Cambodia without pay.

Authorities said the 16 victims (Bangladesh) identified as Mohammad Jahangir and his wife, as well as a accomplice named Zahorul Modal, male, about the same age. living in Bangladesh and Shajahan, a 40-year-old living in Bangladesh.

One by one, the victims were sent to work on construction sites without a work permit, to do illegal work in Cambodia and unpaid wages. (Labor exploitation), Cambodia does not have a permit or agreement to recruit workers from Bangladesh to work in Cambodia. Authorities said the confiscated items included 24 passports.

The two defendants are currently being by the Investigating Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. PPR

