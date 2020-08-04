Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of August 4, 2020, issued a press release on the detection of a new case of covid-19 virus in an official of the US Embassy in Cambodia, while 3 other patients were treated and allowed to leave hospital..

The statement from the Ministry of Health confirmed that the new case was from the United States, involved ‘a senior US diplomat at the US Embassy in Cambodia with a Type A visa’.

The man traveled from the United States to South Korea and then to Cambodia. The results were reported by the US Embassy in Cambodia with a on August 3, 2020. The patient was placed in a separate room at the US Embassy in Cambodia for treatment by a team of American doctors.

2 Cambodian men and 1 American male (a diplomat) were treated:

By August 4, 2020, a total of 241 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Cambodia (46 females and 195 males)\. A total of 200 patients (43 females and 157 males) were treated nationwide, with 39 patients still in public hospitals and 2 at the US Embassy in Cambodia.