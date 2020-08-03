Preah Sihanouk: On the afternoon of August 2, 2020, there were 3 cases of sinking boats carrying tourists in Koh Touch village, Koh Rong Samloem commune, Koh Rong city, Preah Sihanouk province.

The first boat is owned by Yang Chanthy, male, 32 years old, and was long tail boat for tourists, the second owner is Prach Phat, male, 52 years old, another long tail boat and the third owner is Chim Vutha, male A 31-year-old fisherman, with a fishing boat that sank in front of the Smile Resort Guesthouse.

The cause of the sinking were because of strong winds. All the boats were dragged ashore by the people in cooperation with the police, nobody was reported injured.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, Cambodia was affected by Cyclone Sinlaku from the South China Sea, which developed into a low pressure area, and is causing rain and strong gusts from August 1 to August 5. 2020 in some areas. AREY

*Police have issued warnings to boat operators around the coast, and are advising people to stay out of the water.